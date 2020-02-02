Blackhawks roll past reeling Coyotes with shootout win

Brandon Saad’s two goals, 40 saves by goaltender Corey Crawford and shootout goals from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes in overtime Saturday night.

The Blackhawks have won six of their last seven games, while the Coyotes have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games.

Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for Arizona, but the Coyotes missed both shots in the shootout after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to get the game to overtime.

Antti Raanta was solid in net with 42 saves and almost singlehandedly was responsible for the game going to overtime, with an acrobatic skates-up save late in the third period and stops of open shots in a wild three-on-three overtime period.

Saad has four goals in his last four games. Kane assisted on both goals and extended his point streak to 12 games.

Saad scored off a rush and zipped the puck past Raanta at 12:08 of the first period. He gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at 4:36 of the second when the Coyotes couldn’t clear the puck out of their zone, and Kane picked up his 40th assist of the season.

The Coyotes rallied with two goals in the second period. Richardson scored on a rebound of a Carl Soderberg shot at 8:58, and Garland raised his team-high goal total to 17 when he sped past defenders and flipped a shot past Crawford in the net with 1:40 left in the period.

Arizona peppered Crawford with chances early in the third period, but couldn’t convert. In overtime, Raanta turned away shots from Duncan Keith, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik.

Out of the All-Star break, Arizona has lost its first three contests and back-to-back overtime games while Chicago stayed hot despite playing its first game in 11 days.

