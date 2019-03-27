Coyotes blank Blackhawks, gain in playoff race

EditorsNote: Adds missing ‘and’ in 2nd graf

Nick Cousins scored the game’s lone goal 5:40 into the third period, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Tuesday night.

The Coyotes (37-33-7, 81 points) snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) and moved into a tie with idle Colorado for the Western Conference’s second and final wild-card playoff berth. The Avalanche have a game in hand, with six regular-season matchups remaining compared to Arizona’s five.

Goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Blackhawks (33-33-10, 76 points), who trail Colorado and Arizona by five points. Chicago, which had gained points in seven of its previous nine outings (6-2-1), has six games remaining.

The game was scoreless through two periods, with both teams putting 17 shots on goal.

Arizona finally broke through after Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook was penalized for tripping the Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse at 4:35 of the third period.

Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson took the puck at center ice and skated into the offensive zone down the right wing. He made a backhanded pass to Cousins in the faceoff circle.

Cousins drove to the net and worked his way around diving defenseman Duncan Keith. His first shot was stopped by Crawford, but the puck bounced back to Cousins, who put his follow-up between the goalie’s right elbow and body and into the net.

The game featured a playoff intensity throughout. Chicago outshot Arizona 31-29, and there were only three penalties assessed, two against the Blackhawks.

Kuemper made his 18th consecutive start for Arizona. His 2.45 goals-against average and .921 save percentage entering the game were second in the NHL among goalies who have played at least 50 games.

Crawford, who missed substantial time each of the past two seasons with concussions, made his 10th straight start for the Blackhawks. Crawford was 12-3-2 in his previous 18 appearances against Arizona.

—Field Level Media