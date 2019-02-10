Coyotes finally beat Stars, end five-game skid

EditorsNote: fixes Khudobin’s stats, new hed for clarity

Alex Galchenyuk had two goals and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes held on to snap a season-long, five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against the visiting Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who on Monday lost their ninth straight in the series against the Stars, 5-4 in Dallas, where they surrendered four third-period goals. Nick Cousins added two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves on 35 shots.

The Stars’ Brett Ritchie and Alexander Radulov scored 27 seconds apart with less than four minutes remaining to make things interesting, but Dallas’ six-game point streak (5-0-1) came to an end. Goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 36 of 39 shots.

The Coyotes scored a goal in each period.

Goligoski opened the scoring on the power play at 8:49 of the first, taking a cross-ice pass from Galchenyuk and snapping a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Khudobin. Jordan Oesterle also was credited with an assist. The goal came just seven seconds after Dallas’ Blake Comeau was penalized for tripping Clayton Keller.

Galchenyuk made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:31 of the second on a blistering slap shot. He took a cross-ice pass from Cousins and sent a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle into the net. Goligoski also got a helper. The Coyotes got the man advantage when Jamie Oleksiak tripped Vinnie Hinostroza.

Galchenyuk scored again at 3:39 of the third to make it 3-0. Clayton Keller pounced on a turnover deep in the Dallas end and fed Galchenyuk at the top of the slot, with his wrister leaving Khudobin no chance.

Ritchie got the Stars on the scoreboard at 16:21 of the third period and Radulov tallied at 16:48, but Dallas was unable to get the tying goal.

Arizona outshot Dallas 39-35 and the Coyotes went 2-for-3 on the power play while holding the Stars scoreless (0-for-3) with the man advantage.

—Field Level Media