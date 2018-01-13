Nurse scores twice as Oilers rally past Coyotes

EditorsNote: rewords second sentence

Darnell Nurse’s second goal of the game completed Edmonton’s comeback as the Oilers erased an early two-goal deficit to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Friday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Oilers goalie Al Montoya, who entered in relief after starting netminder Cam Talbot surrendered two goals in just over three minutes of play, stopped all 19 shots he faced at the Gila River Arena to earn his first victory for the club that acquired him via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 4.

Nurse netted the winner at 3:57 of the third period when he unloaded a slap shot from the top of the left circle that cleanly beat Arizona goalie Antti Raanta.

Nurse’s fifth goal of the season it was remarkably similar to his first-period marker that began the comeback. The Oilers had lost three straight and recorded just one win in eight games prior to meeting the Coyotes, a stretch that has put their playoff hopes on thin ice.

Nurse’s first goal put Edmonton on the board at 14:16 of the opening frame and provided some much needed life for a club that scored only four times in its previous six outings.

Edmonton’s Patrick Maroon tied the contest at 2-2 when he scored with 38 seconds left in the first period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter for the Oilers, who saw captain Connor McDavid record two assists. Talbot officially made only one save before he was hooked.

It was yet another stinging defeat for the Coyotes, who sit last in the Western Conference, especially after they built an early lead thanks to goals by Brad Richardson and Josh Archibald in the game’s first 3:17.

The Oilers finish a five-game road trip Saturday at the Vegas Golden Knights before having their bye week.

The Coyotes, who did receive some good news with defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson returning to action after missing 16 games due to an upper-body injury, visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday before starting their bye week.

--Field Level Media