Oilers snap 6-game skid as McDavid nets pair

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against the host Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Leon Draisaitl added a goal and an assist for the Oilers and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves.

McDavid clinched the victory with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds remaining, skating the puck down the right wing after blocking a shot in his own end of the ice. It was McDavid’s team-leading 23rd goal of the season.

Brad Richardson scored for the Coyotes, who lost their second in a row after winning three of their previous four. Goalie Adin Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots.

The Oilers had been outscored 29-15 in losing each of their previous six games in regulation, including the entirety of a five-game homestand.

After trailing 1-0 following the first period, the Oilers rallied in the second in the opener of a four-game trip.

Draisaitl tied the score at 2:49. Positioned between the faceoff circles, he redirected a high shot from the point by Adam Larsson under Hill. The goalie claimed Draisaitl had played the puck with a high stick, but was overruled by the referees. It was Draisaitl’s 22nd goal of the season.

McDavid scored the go-ahead goal at 13:43. Draisaitl’s long lead pass from his own zone to Zack Kassian on the left wing started a two-on-one break. Kassian fed McDavid, who faked a forehand shot and slipped a backhander between Hill’s legs.

McDavid extended his multi-point streak to five games, during which he has 12 points (four goals and eight assists).

Richardson, who had missed the previous three games because of illness, gave the Coyotes the lead at 12:08 of the first period. Arizona was able to get the puck on the forecheck and it finally made its way to Richard Panik at the right faceoff circle. Panik’s shot was headed wide left of the net, but Richardson was positioned near the far post and was able to tip the puck in mid-air past Koskinen.

Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz did not play after suffering a lower body injury Sunday against Vegas. He is listed as day-to-day.

