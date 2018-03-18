Wild get past cellar-dwelling Coyotes

Marcus Foligno scored the winning goal midway through the third period as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Nino Niederreiter and Eric Staal also tallied goals for Minnesota. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who lost his previous two starts, made 30 saves for the Wild. The win was the 200th of Dubnyk’s career.

Antti Raanta recorded 30 saves for Arizona.

Raanta returned to action after missing six straight contests due to a lower-body injury.

A turnover by the Coyotes behind Raanta led to a spinning goal by Foligno from the right circle for his eighth goal at 10:51 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

Staal scored his 38th goal into an empty net with 18 seconds left.

Arizona, with the lowest point total in the league, won the first two meetings against the Wild, including rallying from a three-goal deficit on Feb. 8 in a 4-3 overtime victory at Minnesota.

The Wild is in third place in the Western Conference’s Central Division, five points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, who are also tied with the Anaheim Ducks for the two wild-card spots.

After Josh Archibald went off for roughing in the first period, Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba unleashed a long slap shot that bounced off Raanta and right to Niederreiter.

The Swiss right winger collected the rebound and fired it past Raanta for his 17th goal at 7:35 and a 1-0 lead.

Dumba, playing in his 300th NHL game, collected the primary assist for his 15th point in his past 23 games, while Ryan Suter recorded his 42nd helper.

A block by Arizona’s Richard Panik of defenseman Ryan Murphy’s shot near the blue line led to a breakaway for Keller early in the second period.

The 19-year-old rookie faked Dubnyk left, went back right and beat the goalie between the pads for his 20th goal at 4:03. Panik earned the only assist on the tying goal.

Panik’s wrister on his own breakaway was stuffed by Dubnyk at 13:59 of the middle period to keep the game at 1-1.

—Field Level Media