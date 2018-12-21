Price shines in net as Habs edge Coyotes

Carey Price had 36 saves to pick up his 300th career win and lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Glendale, Ariz.

Paul Byron and Shea Weber both scored goals for Montreal, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Canadiens were playing their third game in four nights and the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 2-1 loss at Colorado on Wednesday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the only goal for Arizona, which dropped its third straight game and lost for the seventh time in eight games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots but remained winless (0-5-1) in his last six starts.

Weber gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 22 seconds into the second period. It was the 95th career power-play goal for the Canadiens’ captain, the most by any active defenseman in the NHL, who blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle past Kuemper’s glove side.

Ekman-Larsson tied it six minutes later with a power-play goal, firing a shot from the right point past a screen by Christian Fischer and past Price’s blocker side.

Byron put the Canadiens back in front at the 1:16 mark of the third period, tapping in a nice backhand pass through the slot by Phillip Danault past the glove of a diving Kuemper for his eighth goal of the season.

Arizona failed to capitalize on a pair of power-play chances after Danault was penalized for hooking Clayton Keller and Weber went to the box for tripping Derek Stepan.

Arizona pulled Kuemper with 1:35 to go, and ex-Coyote Max Domi, traded to Montreal in June, just missed sealing the win with a backhand try that went wide of the empty net 12 seconds later. Price then came up with a big glove save on a shot from the top of the slot by Nick Schmaltz with 10 seconds left, and the Coyotes couldn’t manage another shot on goal after that.

—Field Level Media