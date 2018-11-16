Short-handed goal helps Coyotes trip Predators

Michael Grabner scored his league-leading fourth short-handed goal and Jason Demers scored his first goal of the season as the Arizona Coyotes opened a five-game homestand with a 2-1 victory over the league-leading Nashville Predators on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Coyotes (9-8-1) have a league-leading 10 short-handed goals and are on pace to break the NHL record for season goals in that category. The Edmonton Oilers had 36 short-handed goals in 1983-84, 12 by Wayne Gretzky. The Arizona franchise record is 14, set in 1999-2000.

Nick Bonino scored his first goal of the season at 12:09 of the third period for the Predators (13-5-1), who were 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip that ended in Arizona. They play eight of their next nine games at home.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper made a career-high 44 saves in his sixth consecutive start while Antti Raanta deals with a lower body injury. Kuemper was pulled in the third period of a 6-1 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Arizona killed five Nashville power plays and has given up only five goals in 58 short-handed situations, the fewest goals allowed and the best percentage in the league.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made 21 saves. Rinne was 3-0-1 in his four previous games since returning from an undisclosed injury and entered the game with a league-leading 1.47 goals-against average.

Nashville outshot the Coyotes 45-24.

Nashville forward Austin Watson had an assist while playing 11:41 in his first game of the season after serving a league-imposed 18-game suspension for a domestic violence incident last summer. The suspension was originally 27 games before being reduced by an independent arbitrator.

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban missed the game after being placed on the injured list with an upper body injury. Subban, who has two goals and 10 assists, left in the second period of a 5-4 loss at San Jose on Tuesday.

