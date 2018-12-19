Isles' Lehner ends slump with win over Coyotes

EditorsNote: 5th graf, delete extraneous word ‘two’ before ‘three’

Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored their 11th goals of the season in a five-minute span of the second period, and the New York Islanders won their third straight, a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz.

Islanders winger Joshua Ho-Sang scored his first goal of the season, and goaltender Robin Lehner made 36 saves while improving to 4-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes. Lehner had not won since Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh, going winless in his past six starts.

Ryan Pulock had two assists and Josh Bailey notched his 20th assist for the Islanders, who are 2-0-0 to start a four-game trip that continues Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. Beauvillier has 10 goals in his past 16 games.

Mario Kempe scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes, who are 1-6-0 since a four-game winning streak. The Coyotes have been outscored 25-14 in the past seven and have 82 goals, ahead of only the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.

The Islanders killed three power plays in the third period. The last occurred in the final three minutes when the Coyotes pulled goaltender Darcy Kuemper and had a six-on-four advantage for a minute and a six-on-five edge for the final 1:15 without scoring. Kuemper made 29 saves.

Kempe, who centers the fourth line, scored his first goal since Oct. 24, 2017, for a 1-0 Arizona lead at 9:14 of the first period. Kempe skated in on the right side, and his wrist shot through traffic from the circle went through Lehner’s pads. It was his third NHL goal and his first point of the season.

Ho-Sang tied the game at 1 at 17:04 of the first period, retrieving the puck after a shot was deflected wide and putting it past Kuemper from a severe angle.

Nelson and Beauvillier scored after turnovers in the first nine minutes of the second period for a 3-1 lead. Nelson picked up a loose puck and skated into the slot, beating Kuemper high on the glove side at 3:38.

Bailey claimed a loose puck after the Coyotes misplayed a pass along the left boards and fed Beauvillier for a quick wrist shot from the right circle at 8:29.

