Coyotes blitz reeling Rangers for 5-0 victory

Conor Garland scored twice, and Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes snapped a three-game losing streak with a resounding 5-0 victory against the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in posting his first shutout of the season. His best stop came on a Chris Kreider breakaway midway through the second period.

Clayton Keller and Mario Kempe also scored for the Coyotes. Arizona’s Rick Tocchet got his 100th career NHL coaching victory.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled at 16:38 of the second period after allowing five goals on 32 shots. It was the second consecutive start that Lundqvist has not finished.

The Rangers lost their third in a row, all by five-goal margins. They lost 7-2 at home Wednesday to Pittsburgh before opening a three-game trip Friday with a 6-1 defeat at Colorado.

Garland opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 7:19 of the first period, tipping a shot from the point by Oliver Ekman-Larsson past Lundqvist.

Kempe made it 2-0 just two minutes later as the Coyotes forced a turnover in the Rangers’ zone, and a shot from Lawson Crouse deflected off a defenseman’s skate and right to Kempe in the high slot. Kempe put a one-timer into the upper left corner of the net. That gave Arizona its first multi-goal lead since Dec. 22.

The Coyotes poured it on in the second period, scoring three more times to end Lundqvist’s afternoon.

Garland scored his second at 6:34. The Coyotes entered the zone on a three-on-two break, and Nick Cousins took a shot from the top of the faceoff circles that deflected off Garland, who was skating toward the front of the net, and past Lundqvist.

The Coyotes scored twice more in a 1:26 span late in the second.

Keller, Arizona’s All-Star Game representative, tallied at 15:12. He skated the puck behind the left side of the net, spun when he reached the right faceoff circle and snapped a shot between the goalie’s pads.

Galchenyuk made it 5-0 at 16:38, backhanding a rebound into the net after Lundqvist failed to control a shot from the point.

