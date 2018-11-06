Flyers end Coyotes' five-game winning streak

EditorsNote: fixes headline to 5-game streak; adds “Coyotes” as 2nd word in 4th graf; changes throughout 5th graf; removes Grabner’s 1st name in 10th graf

Claude Giroux scored two goals and Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers finished a four-game road trip without a regulation loss after a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist and Oskar Lindblom scored into an empty net late as the Flyers went 3-0-1 on a Western trip that began with victories in Anaheim and Los Angeles and included an overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Alex Galchenyuk and Michael Grabner scored for the Coyotes, who had a five-game winning streak broken.

The Coyotes began the night trying to sweep a five-game homestand for the second time in franchise history. They turned the trick from March 3-12, 2002, when the franchise was located in Winnipeg.

Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard made 34 saves in his fourth start of the season, and Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves in his fourth start.

Players from both teams had to be separated after the game, and the teams will play again Thursday in Philadelphia, when the Flyers begin a five-game homestand and the Coyotes start a four-game road trip.

Giroux, who has six goals, scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 12:34 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Gostisbehere made it 2-0 on a power play in the final minute of the first period when he was credited with a goal after his wrist shot hit Derek Stepan’s stick and was redirected past Kuemper.

Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 1:14 of the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Flyers have given up a power play goal in eight straight games.

Couturier gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead when he put the puck into an open net at 17:05 of the second period after Coyotes forward Grabner collided with Kuemper and knocked him behind the cage.

Giroux scored on a backhander on a feed from Wayne Simmonds for a 4-1 lead at 6:35 of the third period, before Grabner scored at 14:04.

