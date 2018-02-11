Patrick scores in shootout to lead Flyers past Coyotes

Nolan Patrick’s shootout goal gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Patrick scored the decisive marker after Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek and Arizona’s Nick Cousins had exchanged goals earlier in the showdown session.

Claude Giroux, Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers in regulation time as Philadelphia posted its third consecutive win.

Jason Demers, Alex Goligoski and Zac Rinaldo replied for the Coyotes, who have dropped four of their past five decisions.

Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 24 of 27 shots, but Michal Neuvirth was in goal for the shootout. Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta recorded 40 saves on 43 shots.

The Coyotes entered the game with an emotional boost after overcoming a 3-0 deficit to stun the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime Thursday.

The Flyers overcame an early 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second.

Demers opened the scoring for the Coyotes, with just his fourth goal of the season, at 3:53 of the first period. But the Flyers responded with goals from Giroux and Raffl only 1:22 apart midway through the opening stanza, and the 2-1 lead held up after 20 minutes.

Goligoski evened the score just 24 seconds into the middle frame, but Simmonds put the Flyers ahead 3-2 less than two minutes later.

Rinaldo drew the Coyotes even again at 1:59 of the third period as Max Domi, who has become the subject of trade speculation in only his third NHL season, earned an assist. The Flyers held the Coyotes without a shot in the final 12:40 of regulation time, but could not beat Raanta.

The Coyotes goaltender ensured his team’s participation in overtime for the second straight game as he stopped a Simmonds shot with only six seconds left in the third. Raanta forced the shootout by blocking a Sean Couturier backhand with only one second left in overtime.

