Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust and Arizona’s Taylor Hall each converted in the third round of the shootout. Blueger scored to give the Penguins the advantage, and goaltender Tristan Jarry sealed the win by stopping Carl Soderberg.

Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev each scored, and Evgeni Malkin notched two assists for Pittsburgh, which finished a road trip with a 3-0-0 record. Jarry finished with 24 saves for the Penguins.

Hall collected a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who lost their third straight game. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson had an assist in his first contest after missing 43 games because of a broken left leg.

Arizona goaltender Adin Hill stopped 31 shots.

Pittsburgh had just two shots in the first period, but one of them produced a 1-0 lead. McCann one-timed a shot from Rust from the bottom of the right circle at 2:43 for a power-play goal.

Garland tied it at 14:23 of the first period to break the Coyotes’ two-game goal drought. From the slot, Garland converted a pass from behind the net by Hall. Former Penguins defenseman Alex Goligoski notched an assist for his 400th NHL point.

Pittsburgh registered 22 shots in the second, but received the same result — one goal.

The Penguins got their second power-play goal at 3:51 of the second. Hornqvist picked up his fifth goal in seven games to make it 2-1, scoring from the right circle off a feed from deep from Malkin.

Hall pulled Arizona into another tie at 9:51 of the second period. His sharp-angle shot from the left-wing boards gave him nine goals and 23 points in 18 career games against the Penguins.

Stepan, off a backhand feed from Hjalmarsson, swept the puck over Jarry’s left pad at 11:28 of the third to give the Coyotes their first lead.

Tanev answered at 16:58 after settling a rebound and moving the puck from his backhand to his forehand before scoring from the slot.

