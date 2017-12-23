FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2017 / 4:23 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Josh Archibald played his first game on Friday night with Arizona since being acquired in a trade Tuesday with Pittsburgh, getting 16:11 of ice time.

RW Nick Merkley, the second of the Coyotes’ two first-round draft picks in 2015, was scratched after making his NHL debut Tuesday vs. Florida.

G Antti Raanta is scheduled to start Saturday for Arizona vs. Colorado.

C Clayton Keller scored at 4:33 of overtime and the Coyotes rallied in the third period for a 3-2 victory on Friday night over the Capitals. Keller, a 19-year-old rookie, beat backup goalie Philipp Grubauer with a rebound off his own close-range wrist shot for his 12th goal of the season. “I was able to beat my guy to the net, get a rebound and put it home,” said Keller, who recently went 17 games without scoring.

C Zac Rinaldo, who does not wear a visor, appeared to break his nose in the first period on Friday night but stayed in the game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
