F Lawson Crouse was recalled by the Coyotes from Tucson of the AHL before the game Wednesday. He was in the lineup in place of C Zac Rinaldo,

C Zac Rinaldo was given a six-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety an hour before the opening faceoff. Rinaldo was suspended for punching an unsuspecting player, Colorado D Samuel Girard, in the Saturday game. Rinaldo started his suspension Wednesday.