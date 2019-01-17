Coyotes snap Sharks' 7-game win streak

EditorsNote: update 2: fixes “Labanc” throughout

Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse each had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes defeated San Jose 6-3 Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz., snapping the Sharks’ seven-game winning streak and handing them their first loss of 2019.

Richard Panik, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Alex Galchenyuk and Josh Archibald also scored for the Coyotes, who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.

Kevin Labanc had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who were playing on back-to-back nights after defeating Pittsburgh 5-2 at home Tuesday. Goalie Aaron Dell stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Sharks, who had not lost since Dec. 31 at Calgary, fell into an early 2-0 hole.

Crouse opened the scoring at 2:31 of the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that deflected off the top of Dell’s catching glove and fluttered into the net.

Panik doubled the advantage at 4:39 with an unassisted, short-handed goal on a breakaway.

Labanc cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:53 of the first. He set up at the top of the slot and knocked down teammate Brenden Dillon’s shot from the point, spun and slapped it into the net.

Fischer made it 3-1 at 5:05 of the second, skating the puck behind the net and coming out the other side on a wraparound attempt. The puck went off the skate of defenseman Erik Karlsson and slipped just under Dell’s right arm.

Ekman-Larsson extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:50 of the second on a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that somehow made it through a maze of players out front.

Kane made it 4-2 at 10:15 of the second, taking a pass from Labanc and putting a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circle into the top corner of the net.

The Sharks pulled within 4-3 on a power-play goal by Couture at 15:08 of the third, but Galchenyuk and Archibald got empty-netters in the final two minutes to cap the victory.

—Field Level Media