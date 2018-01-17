Dell, Sharks shut down Coyotes in shootout

San Jose goalie Aaron Dell was perfect in his first NHL shootout, and Joe Pavelski scored the lone showdown goal to earn the Sharks a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

The Sharks blew a two-goal lead, but Dell’s performance against Arizona shooters Clayton Keller, Brendan Perlini and Derek Stepan made Pavelski’s marker the winner at the Gila River Arena. Dell also made 30 saves through regulation and overtime.

San Jose is riding a three-game winning streak, and two of those victories came in extra time against the last-place Coyotes. Unlike the Saturday game in which Arizona blew a lead, the Sharks were the ones who jumped on top Tuesday.

San Jose’s Joe Thornton reached a milestone when he opened the scoring at 5:37 of the first period. Logan Couture swatted at the puck during a scramble in an effort to get it toward the net, but the puck bounded right to Thornton at the side of the net for an easy tap-in.

Thornton’s 395th career goal ties him with Pierre Larouche, Cam Neely and Markus Naslund for 98th on the NHL’s all-time list. Thornton is 17th on the all-time points list with 1,423.

Mikkel Boedker doubled San Jose’s lead 34 seconds into the second period. Boedker, who spent parts of eight seasons with the Coyotes, appeared poised to pass the puck upon entering the offensive zone but instead ripped a long shot past Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta.

To their credit, the Coyotes roared back. Jordan Martinook put Arizona on the board at 16:05 of the second period when he knocked down a waist-high point shot that was headed wide and redirected it past Dell.

Brad Richardson evened the contest at 6:10 of the third period by driving to the net and pouncing on a loose puck after Dell surrendered a juicy rebound. Richardson ended the night with two points.

Raanta stopped 20 shots for Arizona, which has one win in its past seven games (1-3-3).

--Field Level Media