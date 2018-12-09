Sharks bounce back to beat Coyotes

EditorsNote: Numerous significant changes throughout; new photo

Lukas Radil scored his first career goal with 5:47 remaining in the third period, and Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal in the final minute as the San Jose Sharks squandered a three-goal lead before recovering for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Glendale, Ariz.

Joe Pavelski scored his 19th goal of the season, and Logan Couture and Evander Kane also scored for the Sharks, who took a 3-0 lead on Kane’s goal early in the second period before the Coyotes rallied. The Sharks had lost five of seven.

Nick Schmaltz, Brad Richardson and Richard Panik scored for the Coyotes, who have lost two straight at home after a four-game winning streak.

Radil picked up the puck behind the Coyotes’ net and skated to the front before putting a backhander past Adin Hill for a 4-3 lead at 14:13 of the third period.

San Jose goalie Aaron Dell made 17 saves in his 10th start of the season after Martin Jones had started the previous four games.

Hill made 28 saves in his sixth consecutive start following injuries to Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper.

Brenden Dillon played a cross-ice pass off the side boards and threw a shot from above the right circle toward the net that Pavelski tipped in while stationed in front of the crease at 14:36 of the first period.

Couture made it 2-0 less than a minute later when he slipped the defense at center ice and skated in all alone to put a backhander past Hill at 15:26. Kane outskated a defender to a loose puck along the left boards and came in alone on Hill, beating him to the short side for a 3-0 lead at 5:10 of the second period.

Pavelski has six goals and eight points in his last seven games, and Couture, who had a goal and an assist, has two goals and five points in his last four games.

Schmaltz scored on a power play at 6:55 of the second period when he tipped in a shot from Clayton Keller from the right front. Schmaltz had his third goal, all on the power play, in six games with Arizona since being acquired from Chicago.

Richardson scored on a wrist shot from between the circles less than four minutes later to make it 3-2. Players got into a scrap behind the net after the goal, but no penalties were called.

Panik tied the game at 3 when he skated in on Dell and put a forehand through his legs at 5:45 of the third period.

San Jose center Joe Thornton played in his 1,515th game, breaking a tie with Steve Yzerman for 18th in league history.

