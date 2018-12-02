Coyotes manhandle Blues for third consecutive victory

The Arizona Coyotes scored four goals in the second period, crushing the St. Louis Blues 6-1 at home on Saturday night.

It was the Coyotes’ third straight win and only the second time this season they have won consecutive games. They won five in a row Oct. 23 through Nov. 2 but entered Saturday in next-to-last place in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Oct. 27 - the only other time this season they had a higher-scoring game.

Arizona got goals from Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer, Nick Cousins, Richard Panik and Alex Goligoski. Keller and Derek Stepan each had two assists.

Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 3-8-0 in their past 11 games.

Arizona goalie Adin Hill, a 22-year-old who has played just eight NHL games, made 25 saves to improve to 3-0-0 this season.

Chad Johnson made 38 saves as his record dropped to 2-6-0.

Chychrun scored his first goal of the season, which came on a power play and was the only tally of the first period. With 12:27 expired in the period, he received a pass from Keller and scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Keller and Thomas traded goals in the first two minutes of the second period before Arizona got hot. Keller took a pass from Nick Schmaltz and beat Johnson with a wrist shot. Thomas scored on a deflection of a shot from Jay Bouwmeester.

From there, it was all Coyotes.

Fischer cleaned up a Panik shot, scoring on the rebound out in front to give Arizona a 3-1 lead with 2:59 expired in the second.

Stepan then set up Cousins with a slick pass across the slot. Cousins didn’t miss his opportunity and it was 4-1 Coyotes with 8:21 gone in the second.

Finally, it was Panik, who rebounded a shot by Vinnie Hinostroza with 17:02 gone in the wild period.

Goligoski’s goal with 14:08 expired in the third period gave the Coyotes their final margin.

