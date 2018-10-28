Coyotes end Lightning's streak with 7-1 rout

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed Domingue’s saves amount in graf 5

Arizona’s Michael Grabner had two short-handed goals, Clayton Keller scored his fifth goal of the season and Vinnie Hinostroza had his third as the Coyotes scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Jordan Oesterle, Derek Stepan and Richard Panik each scored their first goals of the season, and Antti Raanta made 30 saves as the Coyotes won their third straight while breaking the Lightning’s seven-game points streak.

The Coyotes have scored 22 goals in the last five games after a slow start to the season in which they were shut out in three of their first four games and did not have an even-strength goal until their sixth game. They lead the league with five short-handed goals.

Brad Richardson and Alex Goligoski each had two assists, and Raanta had one, on Hinostroza’s goal. Rantta has three career assists, the last while with the Rangers in 2016-17.

Lightning goalie Louis Domingue made 23 saves in his first game against his former team.

Oesterle gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead with a slap shot from the left blue line through traffic at 6:55 of the first period. Brendan Perlini was stationed in front of the net, and Lightning coach Jon Cooper initiated a challenge for goalie interference, but the goal stood.

Keller’s wrist shot from deep between the circles bounced off a defender and went through Domingue’s pads at 8:51 of the first period for a 2-0 lead. Stepan took a cross-ice pass from Perlini and scored for a 3-0 lead at 12:57 of the first.

Hinostroza skated unimpeded in between the circles and found an open side of the net at 8:26 of the second period for a 4-0 lead, and Grabner scored a short-handed goal at 11:48 of the second. Grabner had his second short-handed goal in the third period for a 6-0 lead before Adam Erne broke Raanta’s shutout.

The Lightning played without defenseman Victor Hedman, who won the Norris Trophy last season. Hedman suffered an upper-body injury after taking a hit early in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas on Friday.

—Field Level Media