3-goal third period lifts Coyotes past Canucks

Clayton Keller, Brad Richardson and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period, and Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

Kuemper won his second consecutive start in place of Antti Raanta, who is ill.

Keller scored his fourth goal of the season on a point-blank shot after a turnover early in the third period to break a tie at 1. Alex Galchenyuk had an assist on the play, his first point for the Coyotes in his second game after missing the first seven due to a lower-body injury.

Richardson added a short-handed goal at 12:16, and Crouse scored into an empty net as the Coyotes won for the third time in four games.

The victory opened a five-game homestand for Arizona. The Canucks were playing their second game in as many nights, after a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, and their fourth game in the past six days.

Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski scored his first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the second period. Oliver Ekman-Larsson earned an assist, giving him five on the season, all in the past four games.

Darren Archibald scored his first goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 at 2:23 of the second period.

Vancouver had the best scoring chances in a scoreless first period. Kuemper made a pad save on a point-blank wrist shot by Loui Eriksson with just over five minutes remaining in the period, and Derrick Pouliot hit the left post on a shot from between the circles during a power play with about five minutes left.

Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson made 26 saves. He won his first three starts but has lost his past three.

Arizona extended its short-handed success by killing the Canucks’ three power-play chances. Coyotes opponents have scored two goals in 23 man-advantage situations.

The Coyotes, still near the bottom of the NHL in scoring, have 15 goals in the past four games. They had been shut out in their previous two home games this season.

