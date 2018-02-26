Daniel Sedin scores twice in Canucks' win at Arizona

EditorsNote: updates Markstrom’s stats in fifth graf per official scoring change

Daniel Sedin scored two goals, including the winner, as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Sedin’s second goal, on a mid-air deflection of rookie Brock Boeser’s shot at 11:43 of the third period, broke a 1-1 tie. With his two goals, Sedin now has nine points in the past seven games.

Canucks winger Darren Archibald provided a short-handed insurance marker at 14:08 of the third period.

Alex Goligoski supplied Arizona’s lone goal as the Coyotes took only their second loss in seven games.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 41 of 42 shots for his 17th win of the season. The loss spoiled the Arizona debut of goalie Darcy Kuemper, who recorded 24 saves on 27 shots.

Kuemper made his first start for the Coyotes after joining them Wednesday in a trade from the Los Angeles Kings.

With both teams destined to miss the playoffs, the game was overshadowed by Monday’s NHL trade deadline. Both Vancouver and Arizona appear to be sellers come Monday as they remain in contention for high first-round draft picks. Accordingly, both clubs sat out key players to avoid the risk of injury before the deadline.

Canucks winger Thomas Vanek, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, was a healthy scratch. He is expected to be dealt for a prospect, a draft pick or a combination of both. He ranks among Vancouver’s top scorers with 17 goals and 24 assists in 61 games.

Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn, also a pending unrestricted free agent, did not play, either. However, Arizona forward Max Domi, who has been the subject of trade speculation, did see action. Meanwhile, Vancouver defenseman Ben Hutton, a frequent scratch lately, was on the ice, allowing scouts to get one last look at him before the deadline.

Arizona had a goal disallowed 43 seconds into the game as Brad Richardson, a former Canuck, was penalized for goaltender interference. During the ensuing power play, Daniel Sedin shoved in Derrick Pouliot’s pass at 2:16.

Goligoski finally put the Coyotes on the scoreboard during a power play at 9:18 of the third period as he one-timed Derek Stepan’s rebound past Markstrom. However, Daniel Sedin’s second goal minutes later put the visitors back on top.

--Field Level Media