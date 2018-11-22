Pacioretty nets two as Knights top Coyotes in OT

EditorsNote: fixes “Kuemper” in eighth graf

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and Tomas Nosek also scored as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz.

Pacioretty has six goals this season, four in the past three games, as the Golden Knights finished with two victories on a three-game, four-day road trip that ended in Arizona.

Derek Stepan had two goals for the Coyotes, and his second on a power play tied the game at 13:11 of the third period. The Coyotes, who have lost six of eight, finished the third period on a power play but could not score again.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves. The Coyotes have scored six total goals in the past six games.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves in his eighth consecutive start while Antti Raanta has been out with a lower-body injury. Kuemper made a point-blank save on Cody Eakin early in overtime.

The Coyotes killed both Vegas power plays and have given up only five power-play goals in 62 chances, the fewest goals and best percentage in the league.

Stepan put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 when he redirected in a slap shot from top of the left circle by defenseman Jakob Chychrun with 51.9 seconds remaining in the first period. Chychrun was playing his second game of the season after missing the first 16 games with a knee injury and the previous two with an upper-body injury.

Nosek tied the game at 5:50 of the second period, beating Kuemper high on the glove side from between the circles after taking pass from Reilly Smith, who has four assists and five points in the past three games.

Pacioretty made it 2-1 after pinpoint passes from Eakin and Alex Tuch at 15:51 of the second. Vegas also had a goal disallowed because of offside early in the third period to keep the game close.

Stepan tied the game with his second goal after taking a pass from Alex Galchenyuk, who skated in alone on the right side and found Stepan on the mouth of the goal on the left.

Vegas won four of the five games between the teams last season, including the first home game in the expansion Golden Knights’ history.

—Field Level Media