Ducks halt Bruins' 18-game points streak

For the first time in nearly two months, the Boston Bruins lost a game in regulation.

Adam Henrique lit the lamp twice and Jakob Silfverberg also scored to help the Anaheim Ducks earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston, snapping the Bruins’ league-best 18-game points streak.

Anaheim won its third straight game and swept the two-game season series with Boston after a 4-2 home win against the Bruins on Nov. 15.

Boston had won five straight and entered the night 14-0-4 since its last setback in regulation, a 5-3 defeat at Nashville on Dec. 4. The Bruins were approaching their franchise-best points streak of 23 straight games (15-0-8) in the 1940-41 season.

John Gibson stopped all 25 shots he faced in net for the Ducks, but departed with 7:25 remaining in the game after being shaken up on a shot from Boston’s Patrice Bergeron earlier in the period. He was replaced by Ryan Miller, who finished with five saves.

Ryan Spooner netted a goal, on his 26th birthday, and Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots in between the pipes for Boston.

Boston’s David Backes also exited the game late in the third period after taking a hit from Nick Ritchie.

Silfverberg opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season with 10:56 left in the first period, getting a lucky bounce off his skate to allow the puck to sneak past Khudobin after Cam Fowler’s backhanded effort.

Henrique’s first goal, his 14th of the campaign, came on a power play with 6:01 to go in the opening period after he fired a shot from the face-off circle past Khudobin’s stick-side blocker, making it 2-0.

Spooner made things interesting with his eight goal of the season with 42 seconds to play, but an empty-netter by Henrique with seven ticks to play ended any hope of a miracle Boston comeback.

The Bruins had won eight straight when allowing the first goal before Tuesday’s game.

Boston was again without All-Star Brad Marchand, who was serving the second game of his five-game suspension for an elbow to the head of New Jersey’s Marcus Johansson a week ago Tuesday.

Boston plays the second of three games at home Thursday against St. Louis. Anaheim continues its five-game road trip Thursday in Ottawa.

--Field Level Media