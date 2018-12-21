Pastrnak, Bruins cruise past Ducks

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, Brad Marchand had two assists and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves, coming within 4:16 of his fourth shutout of the season.

Ducks rookie defenseman Josh Mahura ended the shutout bid with his first NHL goal, and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks

The Bruins scored two power-play goals in the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

Pastrnak made it 1-0 at 8:19 after receiving a no-look pass from Krug and scoring his 22nd goal of the season from the left circle.

Anaheim went on its third power play at 12:20 of the second period and Halak made the save of the game at 13:29 to maintain the one-goal lead. Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf slid a pass to defenseman Brandon Montour, who had a large opening but Halak dove toward Montour and gloved his one-timer.

The Bruins went on their third power play at 17:58 of the second after Andrew Cogliano was called for his second minor penalty of the game.

Boston center David Backes won a faceoff in the Anaheim zone and the puck went to Marchand at the top of the left circle. He sent a pass through the slot to Krug at the bottom of the right circle, and he scored from a sharp angle for a 2-0 lead at 18:05.

David Krejci recorded his 600th NHL point and extended his point streak to eight games when he scored on a one-timer from just above the right circle for a 3-0 lead at 5:21 of the third period.

Pastrnak assisted on the play, giving him 14 points and five multi-point games in the past eight.

The Ducks were held to one goal for the second consecutive game. They came in 29th in the NHL in scoring at 2.53 goals a game, but had seemed to have solved their scoring woes this month, scoring 28 in the first seven games of December.

