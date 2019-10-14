Pastrnak scores four times as Bruins beat Ducks

David Pastrnak scored all four goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

Oct 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pastrnak struck in each period, including twice in the third, for his first career four-goal performance as the Bruins won for the fifth time in six games to begin the season. Brad Marchand and Torey Krug each had two assists.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves, including several strong stops in a 16-shot second period for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who lost for the second time in their first six.

Pastrnak’s first goal came on the power play at 4:18 of the first period. With Michael Del Zotto off for slashing, Krug kept the puck in the offensive zone for Boston before finding Patrice Bergeron, who dished to a wide-open Pastrnak for a wicked one-timer from the left-side dot for the 1-0 lead.

After the Bruins controlled the first, the Ducks came out firing in the second. Halak stopped a 3-on-1 chance and denied breakaways from Rickard Rakell, Ondrej Kase and Max Jones in the first 10 minutes alone.

Pastrnak struck for his second goal at 11:38 of the second period, 10 seconds after Boston killed off an Anaheim power play. Marchand stole the puck in the offensive zone and passed to Pastrnak, who snapped it past Gibson for the 2-0 lead.

Anaheim got within one just over six minutes later, when Rakell used Charlie McAvoy as a screen to finally get one past Halak at 17:52.

Pastrnak’s third goal came unassisted off the faceoff at 2:20 of the third period after four consecutive icings by the Ducks. His fourth came on the power play at 4:34, as he improved his total to six scores in his past four games.

Adam Henrique got Anaheim within 4-2 with 3:52 remaining.

Bruins center David Krejci exited early in the second period with an apparent injury and did not return. Krejci first went to the dressing room late in the first before initially returning for the second.

—Field Level Media