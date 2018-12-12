Marchand, Bruins too much for Coyotes

EditorsNote: Making minor tweaks

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and David Pastrnak added a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win their third straight game, 4-3, over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen also scored a goal and David Krejci celebrated playing in his 800th NHL game with three assists for Boston, which won its 14th straight game over the Coyotes, a streak that dates back to Oct. 9, 2010.

Tuukka Rask had 30 saves for the Bruins to improve to 11-1-0 in his career against Arizona.

Nick Schmaltz, Nick Cousins and Michael Bunting scored goals for Arizona, which lost its third straight game. Darcy Kuemper, making his first start since suffering a lower body injury in a Nov. 21 game against Vegas, finished with 22 saves.

Arizona attempted just seven shots in the first period but scored on two of them in a 40-second span. Schmaltz scored the first on a power play on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle that clanged off the left post and then bounced off the back of Rask into the net. It was Schmaltz’s sixth goal of the season and fourth in seven games since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cousins then made it 2-0 with his third goal of the season, firing a shot from the right point that changed direction off defenseman John Moore and beat Rask on his glove side.

Boston then exploded for four goals in less than five minutes midway through the second period to take a 4-2 lead. Heinen started the rally with his fourth goal of the season when he knocked in a crossing pass from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson into the right side of the net.

Pastrnak tied it 33 seconds later when he drove to the net and banged in a pass from Marchand. Marchand put the Bruins ahead less than two minutes later, finishing a tic-tac-toe with Pastrnak and Krejci with a shot into the right side of the net.

Marchand made it 4-2 with his 10th goal of the season when he backhanded a rebound of a Krejci shot into an open left side of the net. The Coyotes cut it to 4-3 just 90 seconds later when Moore lost the puck by the right post of his own goal and Bunting, making his NHL debut, jammed the puck past Rusk.

Arizona pulled Kuemper with 1:15 remaining and managed three shots, but none of them were on goal.

