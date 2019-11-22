Marchand's two goals lead Bruins past Sabres

EditorsNote: Clarified PP stat in 7th graf

Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20) battles with Buffalo Sabres left wing Conor Sheary (43) and center Evan Rodrigues (71) for the puck during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Marchand tallied twice, David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal and the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask stopped a season-high 36 shots, including a highlight-reel save in the third period, as the Bruins won for the third time in their last four games. Danton Heinen had two assists, and Patrice Bergeron also earned a helper in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres, who have lost nine of their last 10 (1-7-2). Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots.

The Bruins led 2-1 through two periods despite being thoroughly outplayed to start. The Sabres came out the gate strong, registering the first 14 shots on net and holding a 17-4 advantage through one.

Boston went up 3-1 when Pastrnak scored on the power play at 1:56 of the third to extend his league lead in goals. The Sabres had a chance to respond on a power play of their own a couple minutes later, but Rask stole a goal from Evan Rodrigues with a diving blocker save to keep Buffalo off the board.

The Sabres got within 3-2 when Montour scored from long distance at 12:58 of the third. Buffalo pulled Ullmark with 1:20 left but couldn’t get the equalizer.

During the first, the Sabres took a 1-0 lead when Ristolainen scored from in front of the net on the power play at 5:25. The marker snapped an 0-for-21 skid on the man advantage for Buffalo over its previous eight games.

Boston finally got its first shot at 12:11 of the first and knotted the score 1:41 later on its second chance when Marchand tipped in a blast from Zdeno Chara.

Marchand was at it again on the power play in the second, putting home the tiebreaker off a rebound with Bergeron screening in front of the net at 14:45 for his 15th goal of the season.

—Field Level Media