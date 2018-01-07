FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bergeron nets four goals as Bruins rout Hurricanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

After the city of Boston was pounded by a major snowstorm two days earlier, the Bruins were ready when the Hurricanes blew through on Saturday night.

Patrice Bergeron lit the lamp four times and added an assist for a career-high-tying five-point night, Anton Khudobin made 27 saves and Boston routed Carolina 7-1 for its third straight victory at TD Garden.

Bergeron, who recorded his 700th career point in the contest, tied a franchise record for goals in a game and became the first Bruins player to score four goals in a game since Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999 versus Tampa Bay.

Riley Nash, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored one goal apiece for the hosts -- each in the first period -- as the red-hot Bruins (23-10-6) won for the eighth time in nine games (8-0-1).

Jordan Staal scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who pulled goalie Cam Ward just 5:43 into the game after he allowed two quick goals on his first two shots faced. Scott Darling relieved Ward and finished with 23 saves on 28 shots.

Carolina (19-14-8) lost for the third time in four tries (1-2-1).

Boston stormed out of the gate with five goals in the first 20 minutes, with the goals coming from Bergeron (at 3:14 and 14:34 of the first period), Nash (5:43), Pastrnak (9:04) and DeBrusk (10:22).

Staal briefly gave the Hurricanes hope with his tally at 7:09 of the opening period to pull Carolina within 2-1, but Pastrnak answered less than two minutes later to restore the two-goal advantage.

Bergeron netted both of the Bruins’ goals in the second period, at 5:36 and 10:45 of the second respectively, to give him 16 goals on the season.

Nash’s goal was his fifth, Pastrnak’s was his 16th and DeBrusk’s was his ninth.

Boston opens a two-game road trip Sunday at Pittsburgh. Carolina continues its four-game road swing Tuesday against the Lightning.

--Field Level Media

