Halak gets shut out as Boston adds to run vs. Hurricanes

Charlie Coyle and David Krejci scored late in the third period to back Jaroslav Halak in net as the Boston Bruins blanked the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday.

Dec 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) controls the puck as Carolina Hurricanes left winig Andrei Svechnikov (37) defends during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Halak made 24 saves to earn his second shutout of the season in his 500th NHL game as the Bruins extended their winning streak to eight. Boston is also riding a 12-game point streak (9-0-3) and remains the only team undefeated in regulation at home (12-0-4).

James Reimer stopped 32 shots for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four.

The meeting was the first between the clubs since the Bruins completed a four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals of last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston outscored Carolina 17-5 during that series.

On this occasion, both teams went scoreless through the first two periods.

The Hurricanes thought they had a goal off a backhander from Jaccob Slavin in transition with 2:08 left in the second, but replay showed the puck cut through the right side of the net before exiting out the other side. Referees quickly ruled it a no goal, to the delight of the Boston crowd.

The stalemate held into the third until the Bruins broke through on Coyle’s redirect goal with 4:05 remaining following a 3-on-2 push up ice. Krejci’s tally, a redirect of a Charlie McAvoy shot from the blue line, made it 2-0 just over a minute later. The goal was the 200th of Krejci’s career.

The Hurricanes pulled Reimer for the final 40 seconds but couldn’t get on the board.

Boston held a 22-18 edge in shots over the first 40 minutes. Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter had the best scoring chance in that time early in the second period when he beat Halak five-hole, but the puck hit the post and deflected away from the net.

Both teams came up empty on two power-play chances apiece in the first period.

