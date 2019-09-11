Bruins hand Cassidy multi-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Jun 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) sweeps the puck out of the crease after it got behind goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy signed a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for the 54-year-old Cassidy, who guided the Bruins to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. The St. Louis Blues posted a 4-1 win in that contest to capture their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

General manager Don Sweeney announced the extension one day before the start of training camp.

Cassidy has posted a 117-52-22 record in 191 games behind the bench in Boston. The .670 winning percentage ranks fourth among coaches of the Original Six franchise.

The Bruins skated to a 49-24-9 mark last season to finish in second place in the Atlantic Division behind only Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay.

Cassidy was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL following the 2017-18 season, his first in Boston.

— Field Level Media