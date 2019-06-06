Bruins' Chara could play in Game 5 despite injury

Boston Bruins veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, who reportedly has a broken jaw, could play Thursday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

FILE PHOTO: May 14, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) looks down before game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said if the medical staff clears Chara, who was injured in Game 4, the player can make a game-time decision about playing.

“The doctor has to give him the green light, then it’ll be his call. If the doctor doesn’t, then he has no say in the matter,” Cassidy said.

Chara was injured Monday night when a shot from the St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn deflected off Chara’s stick and hit him in the face.

The 42-year-old skated Thursday morning in the optional pre-game skate wearing a face shield.

NHL public relations confirmed to reporters that Chara is unable to speak — or even open his mouth. He provided answers to reporters’ questions in writing.

When asked about the challenge of skating with this injury, he responded:

“At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play. I’m no different than any player on either team.”

Cassidy said defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who has been in the concussion protocol since Game 2, also will be a game-time decision. Grzelcyk skated Thursday morning without the red, non-contact jersey he wore on Wednesday.

The best-of-seven series returns to Boston for Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2.

