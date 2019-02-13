Bruins snap Blackhawks' 7-game win streak

Brad Marchand had a goal and three assists, David Krejci added two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins pulled away for a 6-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Feb 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Danton Heinen (43) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen each added a goal and two assists for the Bruins, Peter Cehlarik had a goal, and Patrice Bergeron contributed two assists. Boston increased its point streak to eight games (5-0-3) and completed a regular-season sweep of the Blackhawks.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Blackhawks, who got goals from Alex DeBrincat, Duncan Keith and Erik Gustafsson.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 23 saves to improve to 18-8-4.

Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia dropped to 6-3-3 after giving up six goals on 37 shots. The 24-year-old California native played for the first time since signing a three-year contract extension Monday morning.

Chicago started the scoring at 4:22 of the first period. DeBrincat carried the puck into the offensive zone and flipped a long wrist shot that caught Rask by surprise. DeBrincat netted his career-high 29th goal.

Boston rallied with three goals in the final 5:13 of the first period.

Krejci struck first on the power play. Bergeron slid a hard pass across the front of the crease to set up the goal.

Heinen put Boston on top when he corralled a loose puck and swept it into the net for his ninth goal.

Marchand capped the outburst with 1:01 left in the period.

Late in the second period, Boston made it 4-1 on DeBrusk’s 15th goal off assists from Krejci and Marchand.

The Blackhawks quickly pulled within 4-2 thanks to a fortunate bounce. Keith netted his third goal when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected off DeBrusk’s stick and ricocheted over Rask’s shoulder.

After Chicago cut the deficit to 4-3 on Gustafsson’s 12th goal early in the third period, Boston quickly re-established a two-goal advantage on a power-play strike by Cehlarik.

Krejci added his second goal of the night and 14th of the season with 4:18 remaining.

Boston played without leading goal-scorer David Pastrnak, who fell and injured his thumb while leaving a team function Sunday night. Pastrnak underwent surgery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

