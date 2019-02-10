Bruins defeat Avs in OT to continue winning ways

Brad Marchand scored at 4:03 of overtime and the host Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Sunday.

Feb 10, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) makes a save during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jaroslav Halak had 35 saves and John Moore also scored for the Bruins. Boston is 4-0-3 in its last seven games.

Marchand got the winner when his shot went off the skate of Colorado forward Matt Calvert and by goaltender Semyon Varlamov. It was Marchand’s 21st of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Varlamov had 34 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost seven in a row, the last three in overtime. Colorado is now 1-11 in games decided after regulation.

The Avalanche got the first goal late in the first period. MacKinnon brought the puck into the Boston zone and passed it to Gabriel Landeskog, who fed it back to MacKinnon. The center skated below the left circle and flicked a shot past Halak on the far side at 19:27. It was his 29th of the season.

The Bruins got the equalizer early in the second period. Boston worked the puck around the boards in the Colorado end before Charlie McAvoy fed Moore at the point. Moore skated to the top of the left circle and used Calvert as a screen to beat Varlamov to the far side at 3:40 of the period. It was his third of the season.

The Bruins had a great chance to break the tie in the third period on an odd-man rush. Chris Wagner skated down the left side but Varlamov made a save of his quick shot to keep it even.

Colorado had two power plays soon after Wagner’s opportunity but couldn’t score. The second one came after a hook on Matt Nieto as he was about to get a breakaway, but it ended after 15 seconds when Tyson Barrie drew a hooking minor.

The best chance for Avalanche came when Mikko Rantanen had an open net but his backhand with 6:07 left went wide of the net.

Boston couldn’t cash in on a power play at the end of regulation and the game went to overtime.

—Field Level Media