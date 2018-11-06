Marchand capitalizes as Bruins dump Stars in OT

EditorsNote: adds hyphen to short-handed in 4th graf; changes 3-2-0 record to 3-1-1 in 6th graf

Brad Marchand scored a 5-on-3 power play goal with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a thrilling 2-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Monday.

The Stars were whistled for two penalties in an 11-second span of the overtime period, first for too many men on the ice and then on a crosscheck by Esa Lindell against Marchand, and Boston eventually made the play to win.

Marchand took a pass from David Krejci after an assist from Torey Klug and beat Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin low on the glove side for the game winner. The win was the first in three overtime games for the Bruins this year.

The Stars’ Radek Faksa lit the lamp 3:51 into the game as he skated into the circle and fired a shot through Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask while short-handed. Miro Heiskanen got an assist for his clearing pass that found Faska on the fly in the neutral zone.

David Pastrnak answered for the Bruins a minute and a half later, roaring into the slot on the power play and taking a spot-on pass from Patrice Bergeron in the corner that he one-timed past Khudobin for the tying goal. Jake DeBrusk got a secondary assist.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Stars, who are 3-1-1 so far on their six-game road trip. Dallas is now 0-4 this season when tied at the second intermission.

Rask, who stopped 24 shots, started for the first time in three games for the Bruins, who have not lost consecutive games in regulation this season. Boston was defeated 1-0 at Nashville on Saturday.

The Stars conclude their road trip on Tuesday in Columbus while Boston remains at home to face Vancouver on Thursday.

—Field Level Media