Marchand completes hat trick in OT as Bruins beat Red Wings

Brad Marchand completed his third career hat trick 34 seconds into overtime and finished with five points on the evening to send the Boston Bruins past the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 on Tuesday night in Boston.

After the puck bounced off Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard’s blocker, Marchand grabbed it and deked to create space before tucking it past Howard for the winner.

Marchand now leads the team with 28 goals on the season and recorded his 11th career regular-season overtime goal, moving him into first all-time in Bruins history.

Torey Krug (13 goals) scored twice, Jake DeBrusk (14) added a goal and Anton Khudobin made 30 saves as Boston earned its fourth straight victory.

Anthony Mantha (23 goals) lit the lamp twice and Frans Nielsen (14), Martin Frk (11) and Mike Green (7) each had goals for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight.

Jared Coreau made his first start of the season in net for the Red Wings, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Howard finished with 19 saves.

Nielsen’s goal was the 150th of his NHL career, but he departed with an upper-body injury in the first period following a hit from David Backes and did not return. Nielsen has nine goals and eight assists in his career against Boston.

Boston swept the four-game season series with Detroit, defeating the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on the road on Dec. 13, 3-1 at home on Dec. 23 and 3-2 at home on Feb. 6

Before the game, Boston announced that rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy would miss up to four weeks after sustaining a sprained MCL in his left knee during Saturday’s win against rival Montreal.

Marchand also scored an OT goal in the Bruins’ 2-1 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Bruins played their fourth straight game without alternate captain Patrice Bergeron (foot fracture) and their second straight without starting goalie Tuukka Rask (minor injury).

Frk’s goal with 10:14 remaining in the third period tied the game at 5 only seconds after Sean Kuraly’s penalty for tripping expired.

The Bruins clung to a 5-4 lead through two after Marchand scored twice in the period (at 3:27 and 13:18). Mantha also scored both of his goals in the period (12:05, 15:50) to keep the Red Wings close.

Krug scored twice in the first (0:37, 13:48) and DeBrusk had a goal (0:52), but Boston’s lead was only one entering the second after goals from Nielsen (2:16) and Green (7:53).

On Krug’s second goal, David Pastrnak recorded the 100th assist of his NHL career.

Boston plays the fourth of six straight games at home Thursday against Philadelphia. Detroit is home Thursday against Vegas, its lone game on home ice at Little Caesars Arena in a stretch of 11 games.

