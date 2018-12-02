Nielsen's 1st of season leads Bruins past Red Wings

Frans Nielsen scored his first goal of the season to break a third-period tie and the Detroit Red Wings won in Boston for the first time in five years, edging the Bruins 4-2 on Saturday.

Detroit’s last win in Boston was Oct. 14, 2013.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit, while Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

David Backes and Ryan Donato scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

The Bruins scored the game’s first goal with 3.8 seconds remaining in the first period. Backes backhanded the puck from the left boards toward the net. It deflected off defenseman Dennis Cholowski and caromed past Howard.

The Wings knotted it at the 5:45 mark of the second period. Mike Green took a shot from the point that Michael Rasmussen redirected and Bertuzzi also deflected past Rask.

Detroit nearly took the lead midway through the period but had a goal taken away on a challenge. Bertuzzi banged home a rebound but the officials determined that Thomas Vanek had interfered with Rask.

Boston’s Joakim Nordstrom and Luke Witkowski squared off with just over five minutes left in the period, then things really got heated. Everyone on the ice got into it at the 17:15 mark and a handful of penalties were doled out, three to Boston.

Detroit took advantage of the power play when Larkin jammed in a rebound. Justin Abdelkader hit the post during a scrum in front of the net. Larkin then pounced on the loose puck for his 10th goal.

The Bruins lead the league in power-play goals at home and they did it again to tie the score. Donato beat Howard on the stick side with a shot that deflected off a defenseman’s stick at the 5:31 mark of the third.

Nielsen gave the Wings a 3-2 lead at the 11:53 mark when he deflected a Danny DeKeyser shot from the point off the ice and the puck bounced past Rask.

Nyquist scored an empty-netter in the final minute.

