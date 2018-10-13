Pastrnak notches hat trick as Bruins rout Red Wings

EditorsNote: Adds missing words in 5th, 6th grafs

David Pastrnak scored his second career hat trick, Jake DeBrusk scored two goals and Patrice Bergeron had three assists as the Boston Bruins cruised to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

Anders Bjork had a goal and an assist, Charlie McAvoy and Sean Kuraly also scored goals and Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and David Krejci each had two assists for Boston, which has won four in a row since a season-opening 7-0 loss at defending Stanley Cup champion Washington. The Bruins have outscored their opponents 22-6 during the streak.

Tuukka Rask had 32 saves for the Bruins, who improved to 15-1-1 in their last 17 games against Detroit, including seven wins in a row.

Filip Hronek scored the first goal of his NHL career, and Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves for the winless Red Wings, who are off to their worst start since beginning 0-5 in the 1980-81 season.

Pastrnak started the scoring at the 19:09 mark of the first period when he picked up the puck in front of his own goal and then went end-to-end and finished with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Bernier on his glove side.

The Bruins then took control with three second-period goals to increase their lead to 4-0. McAvoy made it 2-0 when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected off the skate of defenseman Nick Jensen in front of the net and skipped over the right shoulder of Bernier.

DeBrusk upped the lead to 3-0 with a backhander that trickled through Bernier’s pads and just over the line. Pastrnak, with a one-timer from the left circle off a crossing pass from Bergeron, made it 4-0 with a power-play goal, the 100th of his career.

Hronek cut it to 4-1 with a power-play goal 21 seconds into the third period, taking advantage of a screen by Michael Rasmussen to beat Rask with a slap shot from the left point. Pastrnak got his hat trick less than two minutes later, finishing a 2-on-1 with Marchand.

After Larkin cut it to 5-2 at the 8:23 mark with his third goal of the season, Bjork, DeBrusk and Kuraly all scored in the final 10 minutes to turn the contest into a rout.

—Field Level Media