Bergeron's OT goal leads Bruins over Kings

Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal 2:34 into overtime as the host Boston Bruins skated to a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Boston made Los Angeles pay for Ilya Kovalchuk’s tripping penalty in overtime as Bergeron wired a shot from the right circle that sailed inside the far post. The goal was the 20th of the season for the four-time Selke Trophy recipient, marking the 10th time he’s reached that scoring plateau.

Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen and defenseman Charlie McAvoy each collected a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won three of their last four (3-0-1) and all six matinee games this season. David Krejci also tallied and Tuukka Rask finished with 25 saves to improve to 11-2-2 in his last 15 decisions.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar scored his team-leading 17th goal, and Alex Iafallo added a power-play tally for the Kings, who failed in their bid to match a season-high four-game winning streak. Nate Thompson and defenseman Oscar Fantenberg each scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick turned aside 28 shots.

Boston scored three times in a 3:22 stretch to seize a 4-2 lead early in the third period before Thompson swatted home Brendan Leipsic’s centering feed at 9:19. Fantenberg’s blast from the point forged a tie.

Heinen cleaned up a rebound to knot the contest at 2-2 at 3:27 of the third period for his fourth goal in the last 11 games after scoring four in his previous 40. Krejci converted from the right circle just 90 seconds later, and Marchand shoveled home Bergeron’s goal-mouth feed for his 20th goal at the 6:49 mark.

Boston benefited from a pretty passing sequence to score first for the ninth time in 10 games. Bergeron accepted a feed from Heinen deep in the left circle and alertly wired a no-look goal-mouth pass to McAvoy, who tapped the puck into the open net at 4:38 of the second period.

Iafallo knotted the contest over 3 1/2 minutes later as his one-timer from the right circle beat Rask inside the near post. Kopitar’s one-timer from the right circle beat Rask to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead with 5:58 remaining in the second period.

