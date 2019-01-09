Bruins shut out Wild, win 4th straight

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves for the shutout, and Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each had three points as the Boston Bruins earned a 4-0 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, and won for the 16th time in 21 home games this season.

Minnesota’s three-game winning streak and four-game unbeaten streak in road games came to an end. Just 24 hours removed from a game in Montreal, the Wild came out flat against the Bruins, particularly in a first period in which the Wild allowed three goals and were outshot 16-5.

While the Wild outshot Boston 19-11 over the final two periods, Minnesota generated little in the way of solid chances against Rask. The Wild didn’t record a shot in three power play chances, and have scored just once in their last 23 opportunities with the man-advantage.

It was the first shutout of the season for Rask, and also the 250th victory of his NHL career. Rask is tied with Hall of Famer Johnny Bower for 53rd on the all-time goaltender wins list.

Bergeron scored a goal and recorded two assists against the Wild, giving him 12 points in eight games since missing five weeks with a rib injury.

Marchand had two assists and scored his 16th goal of the season, taking a rebound off the boards and converting 11:29 into the first period.

It wasn’t the only bounce that would go the Bruins’ way. Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each scored on deflections, with Bergeron’s skate and DeBrusk’s chest putting the final touch on the puck, rather than their sticks, on their respective power play goals.

Boston has scored multiple power play goals in three of its last four games. The Bruins have been dangerous with the extra attacker this season, entering the game ranked fourth in the NHL in both power play goals and power play percentage.

Danton Heinen also scored for Boston, while John Moore and Torey Krug each had two assists.

Wild goalie Alex Stalock saved 23 of 27 Boston shots. Stalock was making his first start in 13 games.

