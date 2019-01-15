After losing lead, Canadiens beat Bruins in OT

Jeff Petry scored the overtime winner to cap a two-point game and goalie Carey Price was sensational in a 41-save performance as the visiting Montreal Canadiens claimed a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Just 15 seconds into overtime, forced by a late Boston goal, Montreal’s Max Domi fired a shot that Boston goalie Tuukka Rask couldn’t control. Petry, whose father Dan was a major league pitcher, batted the puck out of the air for his 10th goal of the season.

The Canadiens have won two straight and three of four games, and showed solid determination to net the victory, first erasing a deficit, then recovering from a blown late lead.

Boston’s Brad Marchand showed his offensive skill when he opened the scoring at the 14:09 mark of the first period. Marchand drove down the left wing and wired a wrist shot into the top, glove-side corner for his 17th goal of the season.

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher evened the count at 18:27 of the first frame with his 18th goal of the season. Phillip Danault cleanly won a faceoff in the Boston zone, drawing the puck to Petry at the point and Gallagher perfectly deflected the shot.

Paul Byron put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 17:09 of the second period with a thrilling short-handed breakaway tally. Byron showed off his blazing speed to get the puck at the offensive blue line, and held off the check as he lifted a backhand into the top corner for his 10th goal of the season. It’s the 10th time this season the Bruins have surrendered a goal while on the power play.

However, David Krejci tied the score with 37.6 remaining in regulation to force overtime. During a late power play, and with the goalie pulled, Krejci buried a shot from the top of the right circle for his 10th goal of the season.

Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins, who pulled within a point of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division and are on a 6-1-1 run.

Byron also had a two-point game.

