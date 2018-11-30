Donato lifts Bruins past Islanders in shootout

Ryan Donato scored the only goal of the shootout Thursday night to give the host Boston Bruins a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Donato, taking the Bruins’ fourth shot of the shootout, shuffled the puck on his way down the ice before motioning as if he were going to shoot to the left side of the net. Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner bit, sprawled to the left and was unable to get his right foot on the puck as Donato tucked it into the corner of the net.

Brad Marchand scored in the second period for the Bruins, who have won three of four. Goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all four shots he faced in the shootout.

Anders Lee scored in the first period for the Islanders, who picked up a point but have lost two straight. Lehner recorded 35 saves.

Reigning Calder Trophy winner Mathew Barzal did an impressive job of setting up Lee’s goal to give the Islanders the lead. With Jake DeBrusk slashing at him from behind, Barzal eluded DeBrusk and skated around defenseman Danton Heinen before dishing a no-look pass to Scott Mayfield and then delivering a forecheck to DeBrusk.

Mayfield’s shot was deflected by Rask and the puck bounced around the crease, where Barzal got a stick on it before Lee poked it in with 7:43 left in the period.

The Bruins tied the game with a power play goal generated off an Islanders turnover. Cal Clutterbuck’s clearing pass was picked off near center ice by Torey Krug, who immediately passed to David Pastrnak. The Boston right winger skated in between the faceoff circles before backhanding the puck past Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey to Marchand, who went to one knee and fired a shot under Lehner’s legs.

The Islanders nearly won the game 1:13 into overtime, when New York left winger Anthony Beauvillier and DeBrusk crashed into each other while chasing a pass by Barzal. As Beauvillier, DeBrusk and Rask all fell into the crease, Barzal swooped in and fired the puck over the stack of bodies. However, officials waved off the goal due to goalie interference on Beauvillier.

—Field Level Media