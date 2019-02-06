Bruins’ Bergeron hits milestone, scores twice to beat Islanders

Patrice Bergeron, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, scored the first and last goals for the Boston Bruins, who beat the visiting New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) shakes hands with Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) before the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Cehlarik scored the game-winning goal early in the third period for the Bruins, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. Goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders, who had their eight-game points streak snapped. Goalie Robin Lehner recorded 24 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Bergeron, who is the 24th active NHL player to appear in 1,000 games and the fourth to do so with one team, opened the scoring 2:32 into the second.

David Pasternak picked up a loose puck deep in the Islanders zone to begin an end-to-end rush by Boston. After exchanging the puck with Brad Marchand, Pasternak fired a shot that was deflected by Lehner, who ended up sprawling on the ice. Bergeron crashed the crease and poked the puck into the open net.

The Islanders tied the score late in the period on a power play goal by Eberle, who was stationed to the left of the net when he took a pass from Mathew Barzal. Rask seemed well-positioned to deflect a shot, but Eberle found a sliver of room over Rask’s arm and fired the puck into the upper corner of the net with 3:20 remaining.

The Islanders appeared to take the lead a little under five minutes into the third, but Cal Clutterbuck’s goal was waved off on review because Devon Toews was offsides.

Cehlarik put the Bruins ahead a little less than two minutes later when he scored on his second attempt to put back a rebound of a shot by Kevan Miller. After finally corralling the puck, Cehlarik, who was a little off-balance, got enough on his shot to get it under a falling Lehner at the 6:34 mark.

The Marchand-Pasternak-Bergeron trio hooked up for the insurance empty net goal in the final minute, when Marchand cleared the puck and passed to Pasternak, who was all alone in the Islanders zone but waited for Bergeron to catch up before dropping the puck to him for the easy capper to his milestone evening.

—Field Level Media