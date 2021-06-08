Islanders edge Bruins, take pivotal Game 5

Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle all scored in the Islanders’ three-goal second period to help visiting New York beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 in Game 5 of their East Division second-round series on Monday night.

Mat Barzal and Brock Nelson also scored and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Islanders, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 heading into Game 6 at New York on Wednesday night.

Per the NHL, Game 5 winners in best-of-seven series that were tied 2-2 have gone on to win the series nearly 80 percent of the time (215-58).

David Pastrnak had a pair of goals and Brad Marchand and David Krejci scored one apiece for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 12 of 16 shots and was replaced at the start of the third period by rookie Jeremy Swayman, who finished with two saves on three shots.

Boston lost consecutive games for the first time this postseason. Barzal’s goal late in Saturday’s third period sparked New York to a 4-1 home win in Game 4.

New York went 3-for-4 on the power play on Monday, including Barzal’s goal with 1:11 left in the opening period to tie it at 1-1. Barzal skated into the right circle and wristed the puck through a tight window high to Rask’s glove side.

Pastrnak opened the scoring 1:25 into the game, beating Varlamov high glove side on a one-timer from the left circle.

Palmieri scored on a point-blank wrister off Bailey’s pass through the crease for a power-play goal 4:49 into the second.

Marchand’s highlight-reel goal tied it for Boston at 7:27 of the second. Marchand took a feed from Pastrnak, danced through the slot and tucking the puck around Varlamov.

Bailey answered seven minutes later for the Islanders on a wrister in the low slot. Eberle scored another power-play goal on a wrister from the left circle at 16:38 of the period to make it 4-2.

Nelson’s wrister in the slot beat Swayman only 1:59 into the third. Pastrnak scored on a one-timer from the left circle during a power play at 3:48 before Krejci tucked a rebound past Varlamov at 14:43 to bring Boston within one.

--Field Level Media