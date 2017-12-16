Preview: Rangers at Bruins

Leading scorers David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand look to extend their point streaks as the Boston Bruins go for a 10th win in 13 games when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday. Pastrnak has recorded 12 of his team-leading 29 points during a 10-game streak while Marchand has landed on the scoresheet in each of his last seven contests, notching four goals and seven assists in that span.

Patrice Bergeron also has been on a hot streak for Boston, registering seven points over six games this month while passing Hall-of-Fame defenseman Bobby Orr (264) for eighth place on the franchise list with 266 goals. The Bruins were beaten by Washington for the 11th straight time Thursday and will try to snap a six-game losing streak against the Rangers after falling 4-2 on Nov. 8 as Boston native Jimmy Vesey scored twice for New York. The Rangers have been just as hot as the Bruins, earning points in nine of their last 12 games (8-3-1) after pulling out a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles on Friday. New York has received balanced scoring throughout and Mats Zuccarello leads the club with 26 points, including 12 over his last 12 contests.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (17-12-3): J.T. Miller and Chris Kreider both snapped six-game goal-scoring droughts in Friday’s victory while defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk notched a point for the first time in five contests. Mika Zibanejad (concussion), who is fourth on the team with 22 points, has begun skating on his own but is expected to sit out his ninth straight game on Saturday. Kevin Hayes scored for the second time in four games Friday after going without a tally in seven consecutive contests but has posted a minus-5 rating this month.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-10-4): Danton Heinen continues to produce as he has recorded two goals and three assists in the last five games to push his season total to 17 points, which rank him fifth on the team. Fellow rookie Anders Bjork, who started the season fast with seven points in nine games, has managed one in six contests since returning from a concussion. Tuukka Rask is expected back in net after sitting out Thursday’s game and has been red-hot, posting a 5-1-0 record and .952 save percentage in his last six starts.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers LW Rick Nash has scored twice in the last three games and needs one goal to break a tie with Brian Propp (425) for 73rd place on the all-time list.

2. Boston LW Matt Beleskey, who has not recorded a point in 14 games this season, cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League.

3. The Rangers have gone 13-for-13 on the penalty kill over their last five games but are just 1-for-12 on the power play in their last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Bruins 2