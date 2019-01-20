Rangers top Bruins as Lundqvist passes Sawchuk

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves to move into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list as the visiting New York Rangers skated to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask, who was bidding to become the Bruins’ all-time winningest goaltender, sustained a concussion with 1:28 remaining in the first period following a collision with Filip Chytil. The Rangers forward was credited with a goal despite barreling into Rask after being tripped by the stick of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Rask, who won the 2013-2014 Vezina Trophy, remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped to his feet by the training staff. The 31-year-old Finn made six saves before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak, who turned aside 11 shots as Boston fell for the third time in four games (1-2-1).

With Bruins captain Zdeno Chara serving a delay-of-game penalty, Zibanejad wired a shot from above the left circle that sailed past a screened Halak to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 9:05 of the third.

The slim advantage proved to be just enough for Lundqvist, who recorded his 446th win to move past Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk. The 36-year-old Lundqvist owns a 28-13-2 mark with two shutouts in 43 career meetings with the Bruins.

Mats Zuccarello had a pair of assists to join Zibanejad in extending their respective point streaks to five games for the Rangers, who have won three in a row and four of five following a season-high five-game losing skid.

Boston failed to convert on six minutes of power-play time in the first before Danton Heinen shoveled home a centering feed from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to open the scoring with 2:32 remaining in the period.

Chytil forged a tie 64 seconds later. Zibanejad redirected defenseman Brady Skjei’s centering feed to net New York a 2-1 lead at 5:22 of the second.

Brad Marchand sent David Pastrnak’s pass inside the right post to tie the game at 3:24 of the third.

Saturday’s contest represented the final game for both teams before they hit their league-mandated break. Boston and New York return to game action on Jan. 29.

—Field Level Media