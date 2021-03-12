Jaroslav Halak notches shutout as Bruins blank Rangers

Patrice Bergeron had a short-handed goal and an assist, Brad Marchand added three helpers and the Boston Bruins blew out the visiting New York Rangers 4-0 Thursday night.

David Krejci had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games (4-5-2). Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots in his second shutout of the season.

Boston has held opponents to one goal or less in regulation in six straight games.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 14 shots before being pulled in the second period by the Rangers, who dropped their third straight. Keith Kinkaid made 13 saves in relief.

The first of two straight games in Boston for New York went sour quickly as the Bruins were on the board less than five minutes in. Pastrnak ripped a one-timer straightaway from the blue line for his 12th goal of the season at 4:14.

Nick Ritchie was whistled for tripping at 17:07, and the Rangers went to the power play. But a turnover shortly in gave the Bruins a 3-on-2 rush, and Marchand dragged the defense away to let Bergeron set up in front of the net for his 10th marker at 17:34.

Boston poured it on in the second, with Krejci scoring his first goal of the season in his 20th game with a one-timer from outside the left circle on the power play at 3:31. DeBrusk, a healthy scratch Tuesday, scored his second of the year 1:21 later on a dish from Krejci to mark the end of the night for Georgiev.

New York was held to three shots on net in the second and 10 in the third. The Bruins killed two penalties in the second half of the final period, including one with less than three minutes remaining.

The Rangers are expecting Artemi Panarin back shortly after the star winger returned to practice Wednesday. Panarin hasn’t played since Feb. 20 after taking a leave of absence amid unsubstantiated assault allegations that surfaced in his native Russia.

-Field Level Media