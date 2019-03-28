Pastrnak (3 goals, 2 assists) guides Bruins past Rangers

David Pastrnak continued his torrid return from injury with a hat trick and two assists, and the Boston Bruins won their 12th straight at home, 6-3 over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Mar 27, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with defenseman Torey Krug (47), left wing Jake DeBrusk (74), center Patrice Bergeron (37) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pastrnak failed to record a point March 19 in his first contest back after missing 16 with a thumb injury, but he has five goals and six assists in four since.

On Wednesday, he set career highs with his 36th goal and five points in a regular-season game while helping the playoff-bound Bruins extend their longest home winning streak since a 14-game run in 2008-09.

Boston also avoided being swept in the three-game season series by the Rangers, who will miss the playoffs for a second straight campaign and are 2-8-5 since Feb. 24.

The Bruins didn’t waste time, as Pastrnak drove home a pinpoint, cross-slot saucer pass from Brad Marchand on the power play just 2:48 into the game. Marchand (three assists) and Patrice Bergeron, who also recorded an assist on that goal, both extended their home point streaks to 17 games.

The Rangers equalized with 3:31 left in the first. Mika Zibanejad put a nifty move on Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak (20 saves), off a lead pass from Ryan Strome, to score his own power-play goal. Zibanejad added his 30th goal of the season in the game’s final seconds.

Pastrnak broke the tie 9:15 into the second period off a pretty cross-slot, backhanded pass from David Krejci (two assists) on a shot that New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist (26 saves) had little chance of stopping. Pastrnak then passed up a shot to set up Jake DeBrusk for his 24th at 3:19 into the third period.

New York pulled one back with 14:17 left in regulation when Strome’s persistence in front of the net was rewarded.

Pastrnak, however, sealed the deal with 7:08 remaining on another power-play conversion for his third hat trick of the season. Bergeron deflected in a Pastrnak shot on a five-on-three advantage, and Charlie McAvoy scored Boston’s fourth power-play goal of the night late in the contest.

—Field Level Media