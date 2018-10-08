Bergeron's hat trick carries Bruins over Senators

Patrice Bergeron completed a hat trick in the third period and had an assist as the Boston Bruins won their home opener, defeating the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Monday afternoon.

Bergeron scored twice in the first 20 minutes before netting his third goal on a backhander off an Ottawa defender at 4:38 of the third period for his fourth career hat trick.

David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, and Chris Wagner, a native of Wellesley, Mass., scored his first goal for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand each added three assists.

Ryan Dzingel scored twice for the Senators. Dzingel was a game-time decision for the contest after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice Sunday.

Boston’s Tuukka Rask had 28 saves. Ottawa’s Mike Condon, from Holliston, Mass., made 24 saves in his first game at TD Garden.

Left wing Brady Tkachuk made his NHL debut for the Senators, logging two shots on goal in 14:33 of ice time. Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft out of nearby Boston University, missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury.

The Bruins struck first 30 seconds into the game. After Pastrnak couldn’t wedge the puck past Condon from up close, Bergeron skated in and put the second chance under Condon’s pads while falling for the early lead.

Bergeron’s second goal came on a snipe to the top left corner of the net on the power play at 17:12 in the period.

Dzingel got the Senators on the board at 2:21 in the second period, putting in a rebound off a scramble in front of the net to make it 2-1.

Boston responded five minutes later. Wagner tipped a shot from McAvoy, and it trickled under Condon’s glove to restore the two-goal edge.

Dzingel’s second goal came on a shot to the top right corner of the net from the half-wall at 12:13 of the second period.

After Bergeron’s third goal made it 4-2 in the third period, the Senators had a 5-on-3 for 1:16 but were unable to score.

Pastrnak’s tally with 3:29 remaining was followed 32 seconds later by a Bobby Ryan goal for Ottawa. Pastrnak added his second on an empty-netter with 1:38 to go.

