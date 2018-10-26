Halak, Bruins shut out Flyers

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected punctuation in second paragraph.

Zdeno Chara scored two goals and Jake DeBrusk scored one to lift the host Boston Bruins past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Thursday night.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped all 26 shots to earn the shutout for the Bruins, who have won two in a row.

The Flyers struggled offensively for the second consecutive game and lost their second straight. Philadelphia is in an ongoing 1-for-16 skid on the power play after failing with the man advantage three times Thursday.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott played admirably and made 22 saves in the loss.

The first period was rather uneventful with both teams registering seven shots on goal in a scoreless game after 20 minutes.

The Bruins applied some early offensive pressure and Elliott made a sprawling save on a close wrist shot by David Pastrnak less than four minutes into the second.

The Flyers’ best scoring chance came with 11:13 left in the second period as Claude Giroux skated in alone and fired a shot that was stopped by Halak. Three minutes later, Giroux received a pass on a two-on-one break and was stymied again by Halak.

At 13:00 of the middle period, Chara ripped a slap shot from the blue line for a 1-0 Bruins lead.

It was the ninth time in 10 games that the Flyers allowed the first goal of the game.

Boston took advantage of a penalty on the Flyers for having too many men on the ice and turned it into a 2-0 lead. DeBrusk tipped in a shot in front of Elliott for the power-play goal and a two-goal advantage at 17:28 of the second.

The Flyers eventually picked up a power play after a lackluster start in the third, and Jakub Voracek ripped a shot off the crossbar with 12:20 remaining.

The game became quite chippy in the final five minutes with several dust-ups, scuffles and fights.

Elliott was pulled with 1:04 remaining, but the Bruins were already on the power play so the teams played at even strength. Chara put the game away on an empty-net goal with 22.9 seconds remaining. Halak earned an assist on the play.

—Field Level Media